Image : Netflix

Netflix’s next original documentary is enough to make any braggadocios D.A.R.E. graduate clutch their pamphlet in shock. Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics takes a surreal look into the world of ingesting acid, ‘shrooms, and the like. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis:

“Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics is a documentary featuring real-life tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians, and musicians. Star-studded reenactments and surreal animations bring their comedic hallucinations to life. The film explores the pros, cons, history, future, science, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film also acts as an unofficial user’s guide for these consciousness altering compounds, and helps dispel the scare myths of the After School Special era. The film tackles some big questions: Can psychedelics have a role in treating mental health? Do they make us jump out of windows? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?”

The documentary—w ritten and directed by the Emmy award-winning Donick Cary— was slated to premiere at SXSW in March, but later found a home at Netflix after the festival’s cancellation. In the below trailer, you can see the accounts from Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Rosie Perez, fuckin’ Sting, and a preponderance of famous faces come to life with the help of some super accurate reenactments and some sweet animation. If that’s not enough, y ou can also hear A$AP Rocky’s audible impression of rainbows shooting “ out of [his] d ick,” which really sells the whole film .

Have A Good Trip beginning streaming on Netflix May 11.