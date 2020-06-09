Photo : Eugene Gologursky, JP Yim ( Getty Images )

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.

Advertisement

The protests sparked by the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, among countless others, have only just begun to inspire change. While the police involved in the killing of Floyd had their charges upgraded, and Minneapolis has vowed to disband its police force, these are drops in a much larger bucket; in order for us to effect real change, the work must continue. For white allies, part of that work requires the amplification of Black voices—and that’s the idea at the heart of the new #ShareTheMicNow campaign, in which white actresses, celebrities, and activists are literally handing their Instagram platforms (and sizable followings) over to Black women in an effort to raise their voices and promote intersectional activism. On Wednesday, June 10, over 40 Black women—including Angelica Ross and Tarana Burke—will take over the Instagram accounts of white celebrities like Julia Roberts and super model Ashley Graham, to highlight “Black women and the important work they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices.”



Bozoma Saint John, the Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor, organized the event alongside alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet, and authors Glennon Doyle and Luvvie Ajayi Jones. “When the world listens to women, it listens to white women,” reads the #ShareTheMicNow mission statement obtained by Deadline. “For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change. Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.” Below is a list of the Black women participating in the event, which aims to encourage “Black and white women in relationship to recreate this action in their own spaces”—an alliance that must continue and transcend social media if we hope to effect lasting change.

Advertisement

1. Alencia Johnson

2. Alexa Idama

3. Angelica Ross

4. Austin Channing Brown

5. Bozoma Saint John

6. Brittney Cooper

7. Candace Marie

8. Cari Champion

9. Christina Rice

10. Deesha Dyer

11. Devi Brown

12. Elaine Welteroth

13. Elle Hearns

14. Eunique Jones Gibson

15. Fresco Steez

16. Gia Peppers

17. Ibtihaj Muhammad

18. Jessica O. Matthews

19. Jovian Zayne

20. Julee Wilson

21. Justina Omokhua

22. Kahlana Barfield Brown

23. Keah Brown

24. Kimberly Blackwell

25. Latham Thomas

26. Lauren Wesley Wilson

27. Lindsay Peoples Wagner

28. Luvvie Ajayi Jones

29. Melina Abdullah

30. Miatta Johnson

31. Monique Melton

32. Myleik Teele

33. Naima Cochrane

34. Nikki Ogunnaike

35. Nimotalai Ganiyu

36. Opal Tometi

37. Rachel Cargle, Activist

38. Seun Adigun

39. Stephanie Thomas

40. Stephanie Young

41. Tai Beauchamp

42. Tarana Burke

43. Thasunda Brown Duckett

44. Tiffany Aliche

45. Yaba Blay

46. Yvette Noel Schure

And here is the list of white celebrities handing their platforms over to amplify Black female voices:

1. Abby Wambach

2. Ali Krieger

3. Arianna Huffington

4. Ashley Graham

5. Ashley Judd

6. Ashlyn Harris

7. Barb Schmidt

8. Brandi Carlile

9. Brené Brown

10. Busy Philipps

11. Cameron Esposito

12. Chelsea Handler

13. Cheryl Strayed

14. Chrissy Metz

15. Debra Messing

16. Diane von Furstenberg

17. Elizabeth Gilbert

18. Esther Perel

19. Glennon Doyle

20. Gwyneth Paltrow

21. Hilary Swank

22. Jen Hatmaker

23. Jenny Mollen

24. Jessica Seinfeld

25. Julia Roberts

26. Julianne Hough

27. Kathryn Budig

28. Katie Couric

39. Kimberly Williams-Paisley

30. Kourtney Kardashian

31. Liz Plank

32. Mandy Moore

33. Megan Rapinoe

34. Melissa Urban

35. Michelle Monaghan

36. Nina Tame

37. Sara Bareilles

38. Sarah McBride

39. Sarah Paulson

40. Sarah Sophie Flicker

41. Seane Corn

42. Selma Blair

43. Sophia Bush

44. Stacey Bendet

45. Sue Bird