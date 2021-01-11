It may seem a lifetime ago, but we’ve only been out of 2020 for 11 days. 11 measly days! Time is an illusion! Age ain’t nothing but a number! The point is, the great films of 2020 are still great films, and you almost certainly haven’t seen all of them. Enter IndieWire’s David Ehrlich and his annual video countdown of his personal best-of list.

We look forward to Ehrlich’s video countdown every year, and it never disappoints. Not only is it a lovely reminder of some of the most striking cinematic moments of the year, it’s also always edited like a dream. But best of all, Ehrlich consistently finds echoes between the films on his list (and some that aren’t—Promising Young Woman, while not included in the top 25, figures prominently in the introduction and is thus easily called to mind when a clip from something like Never Rarely Sometimes Always strikes a similar note.)

That said, it’s unclear anything will ever top the time he used the big “Ahhhh, ahhh-ahhh-ahhhh, ahh-AHH-ahhhh-uhh-uhh, uhhh-ah-uhh-ah AHHHHHHHHHH I’M OFF THE DEEP END” part of “Shallow” to soundtrack his #7 entry on the 2018 list, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The “Shallow” block starts with Mandy (#10) at around 8:30, if you’re interested.

And if you were interested, it’s worth knowing that Ehrlich is now keeping these countdown videos all in a nice, neat row at videocountdowns.com. Bookmark it for, you know, 2022. Whenever that happens.

