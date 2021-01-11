Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Celebrate the best films of a shitty year with one critic’s best-of video countdown

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:great job internet
great job internetFilm2020Mission: Impossible--Falloutpromising young woman
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Celebrate the best films of a shitty year with one critic’s best-of video countdown
Screenshot: David Ehrlich/Vimeo

It may seem a lifetime ago, but we’ve only been out of 2020 for 11 days. 11 measly days! Time is an illusion! Age ain’t nothing but a number! The point is, the great films of 2020 are still great films, and you almost certainly haven’t seen all of them. Enter IndieWire’s David Ehrlich and his annual video countdown of his personal best-of list.

We look forward to Ehrlich’s video countdown every year, and it never disappoints. Not only is it a lovely reminder of some of the most striking cinematic moments of the year, it’s also always edited like a dream. But best of all, Ehrlich consistently finds echoes between the films on his list (and some that aren’t—Promising Young Woman, while not included in the top 25, figures prominently in the introduction and is thus easily called to mind when a clip from something like Never Rarely Sometimes Always strikes a similar note.)

Advertisement

That said, it’s unclear anything will ever top the time he used the big “Ahhhh, ahhh-ahhh-ahhhh, ahh-AHH-ahhhh-uhh-uhh, uhhh-ah-uhh-ah AHHHHHHHHHH I’M OFF THE DEEP END” part of “Shallow” to soundtrack his #7 entry on the 2018 list, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The “Shallow” block starts with Mandy (#10) at around 8:30, if you’re interested.

G/O Media may get a commission
Monday's Best Deals: Tenet Blu-ray, NFL Mugs, Cuisinart Slow Cooker, Outdoor Heaters, and More
Monday's Best Deals: Tenet Blu-ray, NFL Mugs, Cuisinart Slow Cooker, Outdoor Heaters, and More

And if you were interested, it’s worth knowing that Ehrlich is now keeping these countdown videos all in a nice, neat row at videocountdowns.com. Bookmark it for, you know, 2022. Whenever that happens.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves TV, bourbon, and overanalyzing social interactions. Please buy her book, How TV Can Make You Smarter (Chronicle, 2020). It’s short!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter