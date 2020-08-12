Screenshot : YouTube

Tomorrow will mark 10 years since the release of Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. In the decade since it came out, its cast has gone on to become some of the most prominent actors working today, but, as a compilation of their audition reels show, they were once little babies who didn’t know that culture-dominating superhero movies and roles in excellent HBO series were in their future.

The clips show young Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, and more of the cast performing scenes from the movie. They all do a great job with their parts (though the Americans among them can’t convincingly pronounce “Toronto” like an actual Canadian), even without the finished movie’s wild effects injecting extra energy into their readings.



Advertisement

Alongside this, Edgar Wright has also been tweeting out old photos from the pre-production period of late 2008 and early 2009. There are shots from a “pre-prep Christmas party” and Wright and Co. freezing their asses off in the winter of 2009.



Advertisement

Alongside these, Wright also shared pictures from a bit later on that show the cast hanging out in Toronto, posing with illustrations of their characters by Scott Pilgrim creator Brian Lee O’Malley, and blocking out scenes.



Advertisement

Wright has pro mised more behind-the-scenes material and news about something to do with the film’s soundtrack tomorrow, but, for more Scott Pilgrim stuff you can look at right now, check out a recent oral history and (socially distant) table read put together for its 10th anniversary.



Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com