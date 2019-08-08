Photo: Arthur Tilley (Getty Images)

As absolutely everybody knows, today is International Cat Day, one of the many post-2000s holidays that dot every available space of the calendar. 2019's Cat Day initially seemed like it would play out just like those of the past: Good Samaritans would post photos of their pets and a few viral videos would resurface online. Instead, thanks to a scene from 1992 Hong Kong action movie The Cat shared by the exceptionally-named Twitter account One Perfect HEADshot, this year has turned out to be something special.

This International Cat Day, friends, we get to see an alien cat prove itself against a dog in an intense martial arts battle.



In the clip, director Lam Ngai Kai (who also made Riki-Oh: The Story Of Ricky) shows us cinema’s most unquestionably powerful black cat fighting a real bulldozer of a dog called Lao Pu with incredible poise and strength.



It’s a real knock-down, drag-out battle, the cat using ingenuity and incredible determination to fight its opponent. In two instances it hops up onto the driver’s side of an abandoned car to flip on the headlights and windshield wipers, stunning Lao Pu momentarily. In another, it desperately reaches for the trigger on a compressed air canister, spraying its enemy so it can regroup for a few seconds. Throughout all of this, the cat refuses to give up in the face of overwhelming odds—an important lesson for us all on this, International Cat Day. It flies through the air, clawing and biting at the dog like a domestic animal’s version of David fighting Goliath. It defeats Lao Pu by spraying it with water, acrobatically swinging on a rope away from the dog, and then baiting it into a broken electrical generator that zaps it so hard a skeleton shows through its body.

As shown in a trailer that includes this fight scene and other delightful extras, it is an extraordinary cat.



A 2010 review of the movie from Junta Juleil’s Culture Shock adds extra context, explaining that the above scene involves the cat not only battling its canine opponent, but also “absconding from [a] museum with a priceless artifact” at the same time. If you’re hoping for more to go on than that, it’s probably best to just track down the entire movie. According to a Wikipedia plot summary, The Cat is an adaptation of a book called Old Cat by Ni Kuang “and tells the story about a cat from outer space who teams up with a young alien girl and her knight alongside adventure novelist Wisely to fight a murderous alien that possesses people.” Truly, a story for the ages and a great way to mark this year’s holiday.



Happy International Cat Day everyone—but Happy International Cat Day especially to the cat from...The Cat.



