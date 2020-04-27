Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Celebrate 15 years of American Dad! with this exclusive preview of the show's Top 15 episodes

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVAmerican DadTBS
Illustration for article titled Celebrate 15 years of iAmerican Dad! /iwith this exclusive preview of the shows Top 15 episodes
Screenshot: YouTube (TBS)

In honor of the 15th anniversary of American Dad!, one of the most beloved animated sitcoms of all time that prominently features both a pansexual alien and an ex-Olympic skier who is now a talking fish (it has some tough competition in that category), TBS is airing a handful of celebratory marathons this week—specifically curated collections of episodes tailored to specific characters and a countdown of the show’s top 15 episodes as chosen by the series’ creators. For a show that’s been on a for a decade and a half, this all seems like a cleverly designed way to lure in new viewers who may have initially written off the show as a Family Guy knock-off with a more political bent. It’s so much more than that now, with episodes dedicated to fighting the Antichrist, escaping a Twilight Zone-esque TV demon, and uncovering the dark secrets of a madman named… Ricky Spanish.

But don’t take it from us, take it from this exclusive preview clip of the Top 15 countdown, starting tonight on TBS at 2:30 p.m. ET. The episodes are listed chronologically and include self-deprecating comments from the creators so you can follow the show’s journey from simple satire to transcendental absurdity. Seriously: Roger’s elbow drop (included in this clip) is one of the most gloriously ridiculous and shockingly, unnecessarily gruesome moments in cartoon history.

