CBS likes all of its new shows, especially Evil

It’s a good day to be a show on CBS, because Variety is reporting that the network has just granted full-season orders to all of its new shows except one—with the one outlier getting renewed for a second season, so it’s good news all around. Evil is the luckiest one out of the bunch, and though its first season is still only getting the planned 13-episodes of its initial order, it will be coming back next season for another year of investigations into spooky supernatural mysteries with Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi. Variety says Evil is actually CBS’ “lowest rated freshman series to date,” but who cares about ratings when you’ve got a second season?

The other lucky shows are All Rise, Carol’s Second Act, The Unicorn, and Bob Hearts Abishola (that’s a bad name, but unfortunately it’s too late to change it), which are all getting full seasons on CBS. They don’t have proper new-season renewals like Evil, but their odds are reasonably good now that CBS has shown some faith in their potential. At the very least, they won’t meet the same fate as NBC’s Sunnyside, the first new show of the fall season to get canceled. Fox, meanwhile, handed out the first full-season order and renewal of the season, giving Prodigal Son the former and animated show Bless The Harts the latter.