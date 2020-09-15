Photo : CBS All Access

ViacomCBS has spun the all-important streaming wheel to determine which jazzy suffix shall adorn its new iteration of CBS All Access. Yes, your grandpa’s favorite streaming subscription service is undergoing a bit of long-overdue rebranding, as The Wrap reports that the platform will be renamed in 2021. And what catchy little name has the wheel landed on? Paramount+. (This is probably for the best because Paramount Max would’ve been super embarrassing.)



Advertisement

The platform will rebrand next year with new content from the ViacomCBS family, including a reboot of Behind The Music titled MTV’s Behind The Music – The Top 40, which uses footage from the channel’s vault to examine the top 40 music artists of all time. In addition, Paramount+ has ordered a revival of BET’s The Game, a true crime docuseries titled The Real Criminal Minds, a new drama from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness, and a scripted series about the making of The Godfather. Al Ruddy, who produced Francis Ford Coppola’s classic, will executive produce The Offer alongside series writers Michael Tolkin and Leslie Greif.

But the most eye-popping part of this story is the claim that CBS All Access initially launched back in 2014??? And that it wasn’t a platform created to house Star Trek: Discovery and the Twilight Zone reboot and some old episodes of NCIS? Wild. Maybe this rebranding thing really is for the best.