We are living in a time of great uncertainty. Each new development is scary and/or surreal. Even Idris Elba, of all people, has fallen victim to this thing. Coming to terms with an ever-changing reality from one day to the next is a struggle, especially when that reality seems like it’s just getting worse before—hopefully?—getting better. It has to end at some point, right?! Did we just describe living through a pandemic, or the experience of watching Cats, the exceedingly ill-advised, CGI fur- covered cinematic adaptation of one of the most incoherent musicals in history? Both, actually!



Boy, do we have news for you: Cats is now available on VOD. Yes, the movie that just took home six Razzie Awards—including worst film—is now available to purchase from the comfort of your self-isolation. The optimist’s way of looking at things is like this: Anytime something horrible happens, it presents an opportunity, so rather than thinking of Cats as something to be avoided, let’s think of it in terms of how it can bring people together at a time when we have to remain apart. Whether you’re morbidly curious, a movie-going masochist , a believer in the “so bad it’s good” school of thinking, or one of the five actual fans of this cinematic aberration, Cats is here for each and every one of you.

And yes, it’s certainly more fun to watch Cats in a movie theater with a bunch of similarly-minded friends (with or without but definitely with some kind of marijuana product in your system), like at one of the Alamo Drafthouse’s popular “rowdy” screenings—which encouraged all manner of singing, laughing, clapping, and meowing. As Mashable’s Angie Han suggests, you can still recreate that vibe at home by inviting a bunch of friends to a Google Hangout or using one of the suddenly-very-popular platforms (like Twoseven) to enjoy the movie together online.