Photo : HBO

Following last month’s debut of the riveting Rue-centric Euphoria special, HBO has released the trailer for the second episode, which looks friggin’ intense . Titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” the episode explores what Jules (Hunter Schafer) has been up to in the wake of the season one finale, when she ditched a struggling Rue (Zendaya) at the train station and left without her.



As with the previous special episode, this one will be available early for HBO Max subscribers, hitting the platform on January 22 ahead of its network debut on January 24. Schafer co-wrote the episode with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who directed both specials; Schafer also serves as executive producer on “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob.” Both episodes were produced and filmed under COVID-19 guidelines prior to the recent massive increase in cases in Los Angeles, which forced the shutdown of numerous productions.