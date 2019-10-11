Catch up on the horrible life of Jesse Pinkman before El Camino with a sweet little song

Our review of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is coming a bit later, but in the meantime, anyone eager to get a head start on seeing Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in despair over the nightmarish path his life took throughout Breaking Bad can now enjoy a weirdly uplifting music video that sums up his horrific relationship with Walter White.

Written and performed by Nick Lutsko, the track was uploaded by Netflix as a montage entitled “The Ballad Of Jesse Pinkman.” As Lutsko strums a cheery guitar, he sings inspiring quotes like “He can’t keep getting away with this,” “I have nothing, no one,” and, most importantly, “Ever since I met you, everything I ever cared about is gone, ruined, turned to shit, dead.”



Throughout all of this, Jesse is shown with red-rimmed eyes, crying and screaming as life—and, very often, Walter—tries to grind him into dust. We see him in various degrees of beat-the-fuck-up, aiming guns at people he doesn’t want to kill, and, finally, tearing off in an El Camino, tears streaming down a face covered in scars.



Sickos who just love to watch Jesse Pinkman suffer have had a real banner week. This video comes after several days that have seen Aaron Paul promote the movie by providing a very fast recap of Jesse’s Breaking Bad arc and talking to us about how El Camino closes out the story of his character’s long years of torment.



