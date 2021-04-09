Cast the 7-Eleven monitor lizard in the MonsterVerse, you cowards

Yes, we know this is a Komodo dragon, and not a monitor lizard. Photo : Stock ( Getty Images )

Godzilla Vs. Kong came out last week, and you know what? It’s not half-bad, all things considered… and for those of you who think it’s more than half-bad (say, “three-fourths meh,” or even a shocking “seven-eighths unsatisfactory”) there’s always the ol’ Snyder Cut approach. Regardless of your opinion on the latest kaiju brawler, however, we think most everyone can get behind one of the more creative marketing stunts we’ve seen in years: setting a giant aquatic reptile loose in a Thai 7- Eleven.

Advertisement

This, however, is actually a water monitor. Photo : Stock ( Getty Images )

First posted to Facebook by Jejene Narumpa, the viral 30-second clip shows what UNILAD later confirmed to be an Asian water monitor lizard—and a hefty one at that—clumsily scaling one of the store’s shelving units before posting up near the ice machine. (We assume the on-shift janitor is grimacing just off-camera, and we wish him and his clean-up crew the best).

No word on how, or if, the reptile was eventually escorted from the premises, although we hope we see it again soon in the rabid- fan-generated Godzilla Vs. Kong Vs. 7-Eleven Lizard.

[via BoingBoing]



Send Great Job, Iguana tips to gji@theonion.com