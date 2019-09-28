Cast and crew share remembrances of Linda Porter, Superstore's Myrtle

Photo : Tyler Golden ( NBC )

Linda Porter died yesterday, at the age of 86. Although she’d been a working actress—often in small TV roles, but also in projects like Dude, Where’s My Car? and Tenacious D’s “Tribute” video—for 33 years, Porter will be best known to TV comedy fans as Myrtle on Superstore, Cloud 9's longest-working employee, and one of the show’s go-to suppliers of inappropriate jokes. Also: Brutal slams on Ginger Rogers.

In the wake of her death, the show’s cast and writers have been posting remembrances of Porter, highlighting both her humor and her willingness to give life advice to others:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Porter also appeared in a recurring role on Gilmore Girls, playing original Dragonfly Inn owner Fran Westi n, and on the revival season of Twin Peaks, where she plays the slot machine lover trailing after an amnesiac Dale Cooper to find her next big win.