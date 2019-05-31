You know ahead of time what you’re getting into with a film called Star Raiders: The Adventures Of Saber Raine, especially when the poster looks like this and the words “Star Raiders” are rendered onscreen like this. Which is not to say that a straight-faced, Kickstarted homage to the age of Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers that combines the titles of two of those pulp heroes’ blockbuster progeny and stars the guy from Starship Troopers can’t be improved upon—not if Mystery Science Theater 3000 alumni Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett have anything to say about it. The Rifftrax guys will be spooling up and spilling jokes all over Star Raiders in over 650 theaters next month, and the video above is your exclusive first look at Saber, his skeptical sidekick Crotalis, and the honor-bound space soldiers they’ll escort through a dangerous interplanetary realm of swashbuckling, ray-gun-blasting, and laser-focused riffing on Crotalis’ name. (The character’s introduction serves Murphy a punchline on a silver-haired platter.)

RiffTrax Live: Star Raiders comes to theaters June 6 and 11th. Visit fathomevents.com for showtimes and tickets.