Cary Fukunaga's The Last Of The Mohicans series heads to HBO Max

Photo : Slaven Vlasic ( Getty Images )

The new adaptation of The Last Of The Mohicans from Cary Fukunaga has officially found its home at HBO Max, THR reports. It’s a reunion of sorts for Fukunaga and HBO, where the filmmaker executive produced and directed the first season of True Detective. Fukunaga also serves as executive producer on The Last Of The Mohicans, which he co-wrote with Nick Osbourne (whose credits include, um, Remember Me) for Paramount Television. TV vet Nicole Kassell, who most recently directed episodes of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series for HBO, is attached to direct what will be the ninth (!) adaptation of The Last Of The Mohicans. Based on the classic novel by James Fenimore Cooper, the story is set in 1757, during the French and Indian war. As announced last April, Fukunaga’s iteration “re-centers the classic tale on the unlikely romance between Uncas, a young Mohican, and Cora, the mixed-race daughter of a British colonel.”



HBO Max is set to launch this summer, and in addition to The Last Of The Mohicans, WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform will include series adaptations of graphic novel DMZ (from Ava DuVernay), Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash (from Joe Cornish), Tokyo Vice (from Michael Mann), and Americanah (from Lupita Nyong’o), as well as revivals/continuations of Gossip Girl and The Boondocks. The streamer will also have new seasons of Search Party and Sesame Street, the entire Warner Bros. film library (eventually), a new original film from Steven Soderbergh, and comedy specials from the likes of John Early and Tracy Morgan.