Cartoonist imagines what horror movies will inevitably look like when Disney owns all of them

Photo : Noel Celis ( Getty Images )

In the year 2052, when Disney has finally completed its task of acquiring every production company on the face of the earth, the monolith will at last be able to enact its master plan of creating cinematic remakes of every well-known movie that already exists, regardless of genre. Swedish cartoonist Daniel Björk has given us a glimpse of what some of these may end up looking like by recreating fucked-up horror movie iconography through the House Of Mouse’s cute little animal people.

Spotted by Eli Roth, who we imagine is now feverishly typing up his own “torture porn but with cartoons” movie pitch, the images are all formatted as creased-up vintage comic books where “Wolt Fistey” has used its best-loved characters as actors in a bunch of horror and horror-adjacent movies.

So far, Björk’s illustrations cover everything from the Three Little Pigs munching on limbs in a Hannibal homage and Dopey of the Seven Dwarfs doing his best Pinhead cosplay to a version of The Exorcist starring a projectile-vomiting Sleeping Beauty, Mickey’s head exploding in a Scanners send-up, and a wonderfully fleshy combination of Cinderella and Society.



For more of these, including some gnarly Cannibal Holocaust and Friday The 13th cartoons, check out Björk’s Instagram. We’re excited to see where this project goes in the future, hoping that, somehow, the artist will find ways to create family- friendly body horror out of, say, Mickey and Minnie’s horrible experiences trying to repair their relationship at a cabin retreat or all those cute Lion King animals creating a different sort of circle of life with a little help from a visionary surgeon.



