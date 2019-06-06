Photo: John Shearer (WireImage)

Carrie Underwood won her 20th CMT Music Award last night, making her the most celebrated in the awards’ history. USA Today reports that Underwood won two prizes at the fan-voted show, including video of the year for “Cry Pretty” and female video of the year for “Love Wins.” (The awards are voted on by fans on the CMT website.) Both songs are from Underwood’s celebrated 2018 album Cry Pretty, and that title track is an emotional tour de force from Underwood, as the video portrays the difficulties of performing and being in the public eye despite enduring an extremely traumatic year.

Underwood previously won video of the year every year from 2012 to 2015, as well as for “Cowboy Casanova” in 2010 and her breakthrough hit “Before He Cheats” in 2007. To win the award this year, Underwood defeated 13 other nominees, included Kacey Musgraves for “Rainbow” and Keith Urban featuring Julia Michaels on “Coming Home.” There were seven nominees for best female video, among them Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” and Miranda Lambert’s “Keeper Of The Flame.” But none could stand up against Underwood’s current country-music juggernaut, apparently. She is currently on a months-long “Cry Pretty 360” tour that wraps up in Nebraska near the end of this month, then picks up in San Diego in September.