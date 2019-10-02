Carly Rae Jepsen releases carbon-copy cover of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”

Photo : Michael Tullberg ( Getty Images )

As part of Spotify’s Single series, today Carly Rae Jepsen has released a new version of her own single “Want You In My Room,” along with a cover of No Doubt’s perennial “Don’t Speak,” according to Rolling Stone. The original 1996 single was penned by Gwen Stefani about the breakup of her relationship with bandmate Tony Kanal after seven years. That imbues the No Doubt version with a certain amount of gravity, somewhat lacking in Jepsen’s straight-up cover, which you can hear on Spotify. Her voice is certainly as sweet as Stefani’s, but the cover sounds dead-on, making us wish that she’d changed things up a bit to make the song more her own.

Still, it’s a fun postscript to Jepsen’s well-received fourth album, Dedicated, which she released in May. And will probably make for a popular part of her live set, as the singer continues her worldwide tour. (Stefani, meanwhile, moved on to a 14-year marriage with Bush singer Gavin Rossdale and is currently attached to country singer Blake Shelton, her co-star on The Voice, which she will return to this fall.)