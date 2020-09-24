The Simpsons Image : Fox

Season 32 of The Simpsons will premiere on Fox this Sunday, the first new episode to air since the show announced that it would no longer have white actors play non-white characters (a decision that has not been totally popular among the show’s stars), and Variety says that the new policy is already resulting in a noticeable change for one Springfield resident—specifically Carl Carlson, Homer’s co-worker at the nuclear plant. Carl was voiced by Hank Azaria for the vast majority of the show’s run, but on Sunday’s episode (“Undercover Burns,” a timely Undercover Boss reference) he’ll be voiced by Alex Désert from Better Things, Becker, Boy Meets World, and some shows that start with a different letter . He’s also done voice work on Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on DisneyXD and Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles.

Variety doesn’t know if Désert is Carl’s permanent voice actor or if he’ll be voicing other characters on the show, but you’d think Fox and the Simpsons producers wouldn’t bring someone in just for one episode and run the risk of making this casting change seem arbitrary. Either way, Variety says Dr. Hibbert—one of the other Black characters on the show, traditionally voiced by Harry Shearer—does appear in the episode, but he doesn’t say anything (an approach that the show has previously used to avoid recasting Apu).