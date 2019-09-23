Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Everybody has some kind of hot take on the Game Of Thrones finale, whether they liked it or not, but few people who were actually on the show have a take as reasonable as Carice van Houten—who played Melisandre, the Red Witch who convinced Stannis to kill his daughter and resurrected Jon Snow. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained that she actually really liked the way the show ended, but mostly for how pointless and arbitrary it made a lot of the preceding events.

“I just love the fact that the whole throne was blown away,” she said. “I really loved it, and also the randomness of talking about who’s going to be king.” She added that “the silliness of it was very smart” because it reflected how stupid real life can be, saying, “This is what life is. Some dumbo can become president.”

Some dumbo did become president, which does make that scene where Tyrion tried to make it seem like the choice for the new king of Westeros should be obvious to everyone even though it obviously wasn’t seem more believable. On the other hand, real life is really fucking stupid, and it would be nice if we didn’t live in a world where some dumbo can become president. Perhaps the reason the ending was so divisive was that a lot of us expect our fiction to be a bit more reasonable than our awful, awful, awful reality?

Either way, it’s funny that she’s implying Bran is a dumbo. He really did get full of himself in the last few seasons.