Carey Mulligan is a Promising Young Woman in this trailer for Emerald Fennell’s feature debut

If you like revenge, bright costuming, social relevance, strings-only covers of great pop songs, or Alison Brie/Bo Burnham/Max Greenfield/Adam Brody/Molly Shannon/Connie Britton, do Emerald Fennell and Carey Mulligan have a trailer for you.



Promising Young Woman centers on Cassie (or Cassandra, as Burnham’s character calls her), who we meet as she’s apparently in the process of passing out at a bar. But the apparently matters here. “Every week I go to a club,” Mulligan’s voice explains. “I act like I’m too drunk to stand. And every week some nice guy comes over to see if I’m okay.”

And that’s when the Britney cover kicks in.

Writer-director Fennell is still probably best known as an actor, playing a memorable role on PBS’s Call The Midwife and making her debut on this season of The Crown as Camilla Shand/Parker-Bowles, but she’s not new to writing. She penned several episodes of the British series Drifters before succeeding Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the showrunner on Killing Eve. This seems to have some of Eve’s balanced-on-a-razor tone; as for whether or not it has any of its killing, we’ll have to wait until April 17, 2020 to find out.