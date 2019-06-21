Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Just a day after being crowned Songwriter Of The Year at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, CNN and Vulture are reporting that Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury for her alleged involvement in a brawl at a Queens, New York strip club last summer. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on June 25, when it will be revealed with what the “Bodak Yellow” rapper—who was born Belcalis Almanzar—will be charged.

The altercation involved sisters Sarah and Rachel Wattley, who were tending bar at the strip club when Almanzar was said to have thrown a glass bottle and booze at them. The rapper apparently believed one of the sisters had had a relationship with her husband, Migos’ Offset.

Almanzar was arrested in October and charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault. In April, though, she rejected a plea deal, leading prosecutors to investigate further. We’ll be curious to see how this experience factors into her performance in the upcoming stripper revenge thriller Hustlers.