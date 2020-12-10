Screenshot : YouTube

We’ll be honest: Of all the TV properties that Marvel and Disney have been prepping for their long-planned takeover of Disney+, few have gotten our fan-person hearts pumping harder than What If? Adapting the long-running line of Marvel Comics hypotheticals, the animated series sees Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu The Watcher walk viewers through the titular question in all sorts of fascinating ways—as today’s trailer for the series quickly makes abundantly clear.

What if Peggy Carter had gotten the super-soldier treatment? What if Captain America was a zombie? What if T’Challa had been picked up by Michael Rooker’s alien pirates instead of Chris Pratt? These are big, cool concepts, and the show seems determined to explore them all, showing us, well…What If?

Advertisement

What If? is slated to come to Disney+ in Summer of 2021.