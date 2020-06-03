In a year that’s seen several of film’s most iconic festivals canceled or taken online, Cannes is eschewing digital workarounds for the real thing. After announcing a postponement in March, the festival revealed today (via The Hollywood Reporter) that its 2020 lineup will play on the screens of other festivals throughout the world.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux announced on Wednesday that Cannes’ selection of 56 films will screen at “partner festivals” in Toronto, New York, Tokyo, Rome, Mumbai, and more.

“Cancellation has never been an option,” he said. “As you probably know, the Festival was canceled only once, in 1939. And only one other edition did not go to completion, it was in 1968. In 2020, if [the festival] could not take its usual form, it was necessary for it to take another form. It could not just disappear.”

Cannes typically splits its films into five categories—Competition, Un Certain regard, Out of competition, Midnight Screenings, and Special Screenings—but not this year. No prizes will be given, and Spike Lee, who was scheduled to head up the Cannes Jury this year, will instead return next year. Cannes films, however, will apparently be eligible for prizes at other festivals—for example, THR notes that Cannes titles will screen in competition for the San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell in September.

Will all 56 films screen at every one of these partner festivals? That, per THR, is still unclear. But one should hope so because the lineup is stacked with highly anticipated titles and loads of rising international talent. Of particular note is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which was set to open this July until COVID-19 pushed it back to October. Pixar’s Soul, a June release that was pushed to November, will also be one of Cannes’ top titles.

Other standouts include François Ozon’s Summer of ‘85, Naomi Kawase’s True Mothers, and Falling, the directorial debut of actor Viggo Mortensen. 12 Years A Slave and Widows filmmaker Steve McQueen will see not one, but two movies, Lover’s Rock and Mangrove, debut under this year’s Cannes banner.

See Cannes’ full 2020 lineup below, which has been broken up by the festival into The Faithful, The Newcomers, and The First Features, with a few genre distinctions thrown in.

The Faithful

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson)



Summer Of ‘85 (François Ozon)

True Mothers (Naomi Kawase)

Lover’s Rock (Steve McQueen)

Mangrove (Steve McQueen)

Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)

DNA (Maïwenn)

Last Words (Jonathan Nossiter)

Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness (Im Sang-soo)

El Olvido Que Seremos (Fernando Trueba)

Peninsula (Yeon Sang-Ho)

In The Dusk (Sharunas Bartas)

Home Front (Lucas Belvaux)

The Real Thing (Kôji Fukada)

The Newcomers

Passion Simple (Danielle Arbid)

A Good Man (Marie Castille Mention-Schaar)

Les Choses Qu-on Dit, Les Choses Qu-on Fait (Emmanuel Mouret)

Souad (Ayten Amin)

Limbo (Ben Sharrock)

Red Soil (Farid Bentoumi)

Sweat (Magnus Von Horn)

Teddy (Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma)\

February (Kamen Kalev)



Ammonite (Francis Lee)

Un Medecin de Nuit (Elie Wajeman)

Enfant Terrible (Oskar Roehler)

Nadia, Butterfly (Pascal Plante)

Here We Are (Nir Bergman)

An Omnibus Film

Septet: The Story Of Hong Kong (Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping, and Patrick Tam)

The First Features

Falling (Viggo Mortensen)

Pleasure (Ninja Thyberg)

Slalom (Charlène Favier)

Memory House (Joao Paulo Miranda Maria)

Broken Keys (Jimmy Keyrouz)

Ibrahim (Samir Guesmi)

Beginning (Déa Kulumbegashvili)

Gagarine (Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh)

16 Primtemps (Suzanne Lindon)

Vaurien (Peter Dourountzis)

Garcon Chiffon (Nicolas Maury)

Should The Wind Fall (Nora Martirosyan)

John And The Hole (Pascual Sisto)

Striding Into The Wind (Wei Shujun)

The Death Of Cinema And My Father Too (Dani Rosenberg)

Documentary Films

The Billion Road (Dieudo Hamadi)

The Truffle Hunters (Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw)

9 Jours a Raqqa (Xavier de Lauzanne)

Comedy Films

Antoinette dans les Cevennes (Caroline Vignal)

Les Deux Alfred (Bruno Podalydès)

The Big Hit (Emmanuel Courcol)

L’Origine du Monde (Laurent Lafitte)

Le Discours (Laurent Tirard)

Animated Films

Earwig And The Witch (Gorô Miyazaki)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

Josep (Aurel)

Soul (Pete Docter)