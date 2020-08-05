Candyman's Nia DaCosta to direct Captain Marvel 2

Photo credits: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images, Marvel Studios Graphic : The A.V. Club

We’ve been waiting, as patiently as possible, for Nia DaCosta’s updated take on horror classic Candyman for a while, with anticipation spurred on both by the fascinating glimpses DaCosta has released of the movie, and her established track record with 2019's Little Woods. And while Candyman’s October release date is still a few months out (and worryingly hypothetical, due to COVID-19) , w e can now add yet another log to that anticipatory fire. That’s courtesy of Deadline, which reports that DaCosta has been tapped to direct Captain Marvel 2.



Advertisement

Although neither Marvel, nor Disney, have so far issued a statement, DaCosta is apparently set to replace Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck as director on the super- powered sequel, which is currently penciled-in for a 2022 release date. WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell has already written a script for the project, with Brie Larson on board to return as Carol “Captain Marvel” Danvers.

DaCosta has been in consideration for the gig for a while now, and reportedly scored the job after a meeting with Marvel decision-maker Kevin Feige last weekend. The original Captain Marvel was a strong performer for Disney and Marvel Studios last year, one of several films the superhero-focused company released that managed to break the billion-dollar box office mark in 2019.