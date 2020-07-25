Candace in Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been five years since Disney Channel’s Phineas And Ferb concluded one of the most epic summers viewers ever witnessed . While the youth celebrated the inventive brotherly duo as the neighborhood legends they were, some of us fellow oldest siblings empathized with Candace, the thoroughly traumatized and perpetually gaslit big sister. Often positioned as a vilified snitch, Candace moved with the very real understanding of what would ultimately happen to her if her younger brothers were harmed by any of their unwieldy “big ideas .” It was either expose their reckless shenanigans or shoulder the undue blame forever. Peace (and maybe minding one’s own business) was never an option.

Advertisement

We want to believe that things may be turning around for the perpetually tested teen, but with the title of Disney+’s forthcoming original cinematic revival , Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe, we can’t foresee too much of a break for her at all . Still, with the recently premiered sneak peek at the newest adventure, we can at least pretend that Candace has a chance at stress-free, easygoing happiness. During the film’s Comic-Con@Home panel, Disney+ released a mostly breezy video for the film’s opening song, “Such A Beautiful Day,” performed by series regular Ashley Tisdale. Though the casual bike ride is a nice change of pace for Candace, the official synopsis indicates that her newfound tranquility is short-lived :

Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Advertisement

Oh well. You can at least tune in to Disney+ on August 28 when Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe premieres and see how Phineas and Ferb creatively disrupt her world this time around. In the meantime, check out the preview below.