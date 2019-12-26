Canadian TV edited out Trump's Home Alone 2 cameo, and now it's the best holiday movie

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Forget the health care system, the abundance of moose, and the constant presence of American TV actors whose production companies are looking to save a little money by pretending Vancouver is New York, there’s a new reason to be jealous of Canada. As reported by Deadline, our upstairs neighbor’s CBC network recently aired the Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (easily one of the top two Home Alone movies), but with one notable edit: The distracting, groan-inducing cameo from noted shitbag Donald Trump was edited out.

As Kevin fans know, the unedited film has a scene where young Kevin—a boy who is Lost In New York with no adult supervision and is being pursued by a pair of burglars who apparently want to murder him—asks a random adult for some directions. That adult turns out to be Trump, who is a shitbag, and after mugging for the camera a bit and giving Kevin directions, he leaves (having completely failed to actually ensure this child’s safety). It’s very quick and it’s stupid, especially now that Trump has done all of the terrible stuff he’s done in the last few years.

Advertisement

But no more, says the CBC! Much like when Canada politely requested its independence from the British Empire, Canadian TV viewers no longer have to put up with the tyranny of Trump’s cameo! Unfortunately, there’s a catch to this feel-good story. ComicBook.com got a statement from the CBC about the edit, and it turns out that it had more to do with the time constraints of television broadcasting than the fact that Trump is a shitbag:

As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.

The silver-lining is that Donald Trump Jr., a shitbag in his own right, had a little Twitter freakout about the utterly inconsequential bit of TV trivia. He retweeted a clip of the cameo, presumably to own the libs, and referred to the decision to cut his awful dad out of a decades-old kids movie as “pathetic.” The CBC might not have intended to insult the Trumps in any way with the cut, but damn, if any member of that stupid family felt even the slightest twinge of frustration over this, then it was a reasonably good Christmas.

