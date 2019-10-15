Can you stomach this epic thread of horror cinema's most vile gore sequences?

H.P. Lovecraft once famously wrote, “The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown,” which he certainly backed up with his now iconic (if not a bit, um, racially outdated) works of cosmic horror. The imagination is a powerful thing, and when utilized properly, can unsettle and scare audiences far more than any movie’s most gratuitous scenes of violence and degeneracy.



...But all that said, we humbly submit a counterpoint: Remember that scalping scene in S. Craig Zahler’s Bone Tomahawk? Goddamn, that was a rough one.

Yesterday afternoon, comedian Jonah Ray tweeted the question “What’s your favorite gory sequence in a horror movie?” along with his respectably tasteless choice — the autopsied zombie from George Romero’s Day of the Dead.

This kicked off a whole thread of viscera-tinted replies—most with stomach-churning GIFs in tow— that we sincerely dare you to watch on your lunch break. See some below. NSFW, obviously.

The whole Halloween season thread is a nice, disgusting trek down a macabre memory lane, and definitely worth checking out for those of you with iron guts . For the rest of you— look, just trust us on that Bone Tomahawk one, alright?