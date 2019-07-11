Holy moly, Ryan Murphy took to Twitter today with an introduction to the cast of American Horror Story’s ninth season, which we’ve learned is both slasher-themed and dubbed 1984. If you thought the title was being cheeky, know that is most certainly not the case. By the fit, feathery looks of cast members Billie Lourd and Cody Fern, 1984 is going to put Stranger Things’ ‘80s nostalgia to shame.

Other stars going to summer camp this season include the previously announced Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy, as well as John Carroll Lynch, Zach Villa, DeRon Horton and Glee’s Matthew Morrison, who, as you’ll see in the below teaser, has a massive dong.

Advertisement

And since Dan Hartman’s “I Can Dream About You” is now stuck in your head...

American Horror Story: 1984 debuts on FX on September 18.