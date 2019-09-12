Honesty may not always come easily, but for Camila Cabello and the music video for “Liar,’ the truth comes with swarm of deadly drones, a dozen-cyclist pile-up, or even an unprecedented elephant drop. Luckily it’s all just a nightmare... that she has to relive over and over again.

It’s the classic romantic tale: Girl dates a fuckboy billionaire (Euphoria’s Zak Steiner), girl catches the eye of a kindly busboy (The Flash and Legends Of Tomorrow alum Keiynan Lonsdale), girl attempts to follow her heart only to set her boyfriend’s mansion on fire. There’s also a moment when she dances with a group of straitjacketed women, which makes only marginally more sense within the context of the video.

Directed by legend Dave Meyers, “Liar” joins a portfolio of cinematic videos like Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On,” Outkast’s “B.O.B.,” and Janet Jackson’s “All For You.” Cabello first released “Liar” on Septemeber 6 alongside a second song, “Shameless.”