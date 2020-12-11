Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

It’s good work if you can get it. Brian Baumgartner, the man otherwise known as The Office’s Kevin Malone, raked in more than $1 million on celebrity booking app Cameo in 2020, according to Steven Galanis, its co-founder and CEO. That’s a hefty sum, even after Cameo takes its 25% cut.

Advertisement

Galanis shared this news on the latest episode of New York Times’ Sway podcast, noting that Baumgartner was the app’s top performer in terms of revenue in 2020. (We assume Mark McGrath, the king of Cameo breakups, came in at number two.)

“He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” Galanis said, a statement that most assuredly does not apply to everyone on the platform. And, having watched some of his his sample videos for ourselves, we can confirm that Baumgartner’s personalized messages are spirited and delightful. One will cost you a paltry $195 as of this writing, though we can’t imagine that’s always been the case. He would’ve had to record roughly 5,128 messages at that price point to reach $1 million, and no amount of chili can prepare one for such a feat.

Advertisement

Besides, it’s not as if the actor spends all day doing Cameos. An Oral History Of The Office, a podcast Baumgartner hosted for Spotify, wrapped earlier this year after delivering in-depth interviews with Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and even Office superfans like pop star Billie Eilish.

We hope he buys himself many copies of American Pie 2.



[via EW]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

