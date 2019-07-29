Photo: Matthew Lewis (FIFA via Getty Images)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino is “in negotiations” with Warner Bros. to direct an adaptation of William Golding’s Lord Of The Flies—arguably the best book about kids trying to kill each other from before every other book was about kids trying to kill each other. No writer is attached, but EW notes that this adaptation is coming from a new production company formed by writers Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (the latter two worked on Captain Marvel).

We heard back in 2017 that a gender-swapped version of the story was in the works, with a group of girls getting stuck on an island instead of a group of boys (like in the book), but EW says Guadagnino’s version (assuming it happens) will be more like the original book—but with “a more contemporary take.” That probably means the kids will have smartphones now, so they can just call for help instead of savagely trying to kill each other.