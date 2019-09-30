Photo: Snoop Dogg (Michael Kovac/Getty Images); Nick Cave (Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The BBC crime drama series Peaky Blinders, like Squidbillies, has been known to enlist the help of various musicians to record a cover of its theme song. Since the beginning, the show has opened with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand,” from the band’s 1994 album Let Love In, but in the past, BBC producers have commissioned artists like PJ Harvey, Laura Marling and Arctic Monkeys to record the Nick Cave track in their own styling, which has shown some interesting results so far. None of them, however, are as grand or polarizing as the most recent anti-snitching artist to take Cave’s song and put their own spin on it: Snoop Doggy Dogg.



Snoop presents his cover and video, which cuts footage from the show cut with Snoop in the studio loving his own song, by stating: “By the order of the Peaky Blinders, this is ‘Red Right Hand’ by Snoop Shelby,” and chucking a deuce. Admittedly, the “red royt” ad-libs are kind of over-the-top, but the fact that Snoop is rapping a cover of Nick Cave over trap-percussions on behalf of Peaky Blinders is still fucking awesome.



Here’s the original song for comparison.