Burt Ward says producers wanted him take pills to shrink his penis while filming Batman

Superheroes were a quaint thing in the ‘60s , with Adam West and Burt Ward leading the charge as a much sillier spin on Batman and Robin than we’re accustomed to seeing these days . Still, a s b oomers will remind you, Batman was a huge fucking deal, despite the show’s relentless campiness and infatuation with labeling every inanimate object imaginable. While the series’ popularity waned over the decades, the late Adam West reinvented his career by starring as Mayor Adam West of Quahog, Rhode Island on Family Guy. Ward, on the other hand, stood more or less adjacent to fame, reappearing now and again in some Robin -related fashion. Well, he resurfaced again last week in advance of him receiving his o wn star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to reflect on both his legacy and, well, his dick.

In a new interview with Page Six, Ward says Dick Grayson’s penis was an issue. Per his telling, the Catholic League of Decency called ABC to complain about Batman’s sidekick’s own sidekick— his tights, you see, accentuated the size of his reportedly massive schlong . “They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,” Ward said. This grew to be such an issue, apparently, that ABC made him see a doctor to find medication that would shrink his penis for TV .

“I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,” he said. “I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”

Congrats to Ward on receiving his very own Hollywood star, and the opportunity to speak to the press about his penis size at the age of 74.

