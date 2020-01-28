Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Burn through the witches and the calories with this ’80s aerobic video set to Rob Zombie

Andrew Paul
Filed to:great job internet
1
Save

We’re only a few days away from February 1, 2020. This means that a lot of us have already long given up any hope of maintaining our New Year’s Resolution to get our beach bodies in order before kicking off Democratic primary swimsuit season. Still, it’s not too late to try getting a head start one last time on what’s increasingly looking to be an inevitable post-Election Day binge of alcohol, fast food, and self-loathing.

So, if you’re willing to give it another go, then please join us in some morning calisthenics courtesy of this cheesy ‘80s aerobic workout montage set to Rob Zombie’s singular masterpiece, “Dragula.”

Advertisement

See, don’t you feel a bit better about yourself already? And, considering the fact that Rob Zombie has been a very, very vocal vegan for a good while now (since 1982 to be exact, as this Zombie-obsessed author notes), we’re sure he’d support your decision to better yourself with a little help from possibly the best song of all time.

At this rate, you’ll go from feeling like a “Living Dead Girl” to “More Human Than Human” in no time!

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul's work is recently featured by Rolling Stone, GQ, The Forward, and The Believer, as well as McSweeney's Internet Tendency and TNY's Daily Shouts.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Read this: Using data to analyze the phenomenon of YouTube apology videos

Rick Rubin, Rob Zombie reflect on Ozzy's legacy in the Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy trailer

Little Women's Florence Pugh was once like us, posting "Wonderwall" covers to YouTube