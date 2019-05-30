Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Star Wars is everywhere, including, it appears, adorable children’s recitals. One Twitter user has shared a video of a cute, disjointed group of toddlers working through “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” only for one little dude to swerve it straight into a confident rendition of “The Imperial March.”



This Vader lover is just one of the millions that Star Wars has influenced. If it’s not a toddler taking over a talent show with his perfect execution of the instrumental song, then it’s observatories painted as R2-D2 or, sigh, Chewbacca moms. Hey, even Mark Hamill admits that there’s such a thing as “Star Wars fatigue.”

But, despite parts of the fandom being pretty toxic, the joys and imagination it’s given the world can’t be overlooked. The respect that the beloved characters and actors who play them possess is very endearing, most recently shown with the passing of Peter Mayhew, a.k.a. Chewbacca. So if the world has to go through a few more Chewbacca moms to get more John Williams-singing toddlers or Lightsaber Kids, then so be it.