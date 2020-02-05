Buckle up, Vin Diesel says Fast 10 could be split into two movies

Screenshot : Universal ( YouTube

As we anxiously await the ninth installment in the Fast And Furious series—along with an explanation for Han’s (glorious) return—Vin Diesel, the mayor of Fast Town, is already looking ahead to Fast 10. And if what Diesel says in the latest issue of Total Film is correct, we’ll be getting an epic two-parter to cap off this bonkers action soap opera. Games Radar relayed this rather intriguing quote from its sister publication’s new interview with Diesel, who also manages to throw a little shade at Hobbs & Shaw:



I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.

In addition to acting like the Dwayne Johnson-Jason Statham spinoff didn’t happen (which is fair because it kinda sucked), Diesel casually suggests that the 10th film in the series will go the route of notable franchises like Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. And that’s fine because Fast 10 is going to need a lot more screen time if they’re planning on going to space—as they damn well should.