Photo: Eric Catarina (Getty Images)

Tool made a lot of dreams come true last week when it made its sizable back catalog available for streaming for the very first time. That, and, one can assume, his “feud” with the Bieber household, was all in service to the upcoming release of Fear Inoculum, the prog-metal outfit’s first new album in 13 years. We’ve been hearing of its development and evolution for ages now, but today it all comes to a glorious, skull-crushing head with the release of the album’s muscular, 10-minute title track.

Strap on your seatbelt and hear it below.

Fear Inoculum arrives on August 30 via RCA. Pre-order it here.