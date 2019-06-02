Famous boys! Famous cars! Famous automotive industry executives! This trailer for James Mangold’s Ford V Ferrari has everything anyone could ever want in trailer (aside from maybe a single speaking line from a woman). It even has a very overused musical drop and a very overblown speech about how winning a big race is like winning a war. The movie centers around Ford’s attempt to build a car that can beat Ferrari at Le Mans in the ‘60s, with Matt Damon playing legendary car guy Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale playing other legendary car guy Ken Miles. The trailer makes it look all happy and exciting, but the YouTube description mentions battling “corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons,” so there’ll be some of that drama as well.

Ford V Ferrari: Dawn Of Justice will be in theaters on November 15.