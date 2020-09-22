BTS will take over The Tonight Show for a full week

BTS Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Though they were already global superstars prior to August 21, the release of BTS’ first all-English track “Dynamite” managed to catapult the K-pop sensation even deeper into the stratosphere of pop stardom. After besting a number of records, performing at this year’s VMAs (though they apparently saved the good stuff for America’s Got Talent), and delivering a Tiny Desk concert, the men are ready to fulfill a short residency at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Per EW, the late night talk show will launch BTS Week starting September 28. For a full week, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will subject themselves to comedy bits and banter with Jimmy Fallon, all for our entertainment. (Fine , a nd maybe for their enjoyment, as well . They do seem to have fun whenever they stop by.) They’ll also put on a unique performance each night, which will naturally include their most recent hit. “I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things,” Fallon told EW. “One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start.”

The Tonight Show has amended its standard format for mega acts before, with the closest instance being 2017's Miley Cyrus W eek. This comes at a pretty momentous time for the South Korean outfit: “Dynamite” not only broke YouTube records, it also made BTS the first Korean artists to reach the No. 1 spot on Billboard.