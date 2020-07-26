BTS Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Americans are having a rough go of things, what with our president and… actually, you can pin pretty much everything going wrong anywhere on him, but we can always count on BTS to shine a light in the darkness. As reported by Pitchfork, the unstoppable Korean boy band announced today that the first single from its next studio album will not only be available on August 21, but that it will be performed in English. The track doesn’t have a name, but a post on BTS’ community site says that it’s “upbeat” and that the band originally recorded a version in English that the members thought “sounded perfect,” so they decided to just release that version as “something totally new and fresh.” The group also says that they know people have been going through hard times because of the virus, and they wanted to “share some positive energy” as soon as they could. BTS’ Japanese-language Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey came out earlier this month, and this English-language single will be the first track released from the group’s next (also untitled) album.