BTS sends a heartfelt "thank you" to fans in the video for "Make It Right"

There are few (like, very few) fan bases as organized and dedicated as the one that follows K-pop supernova BTS. Affectionately dubbed ARMY, the band’s continuously expanding audience has helped them rise to a level of popularity that is often compared to the Beatles thanks to sold-out stadium tours, albums that practically hibernate on the charts, and record-breaking music and video streams. We say all this to say: If there was ever a group that maybe deserved a heartfelt dedication from their favorite artists for their robust investments—both financial and emotional—it’s the BTS ARMY.

In that spirit, the group revisited “Make It Right,” a B-side track from their No. 1 EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona. While the original (which was co-written with Ed Sheeren) was largely performed in Korean, the new version is a collaboration with Lauv that implements more English lyrics. The catchy pre-chorus, “You were there for me through all the times I cried/I was there for you and then I lost my mind/I know that I messed up but I promise I/Oh, oh, I can make it right,” is a simple, sweet show of gratitude that can apply to just about any fairly benevolent relationship. It’s a suitable complement to a breezy, lightly-orchestrated pop sound.

Intercut between shots of packed stadiums is an animated love story as a boy journeys across dangerous landscapes with the literal and figurative protection of his companion. While the song definitely doesn’t hint towards an adorable dragon-slaying, we’ll totally allow it. As we write this, the video has already streamed over 5 million times on YouTube only eight hours after its release.