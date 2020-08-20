Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

BTS politely waits for Joe Biden to stop talking to drop new single and video

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:Clips
ClipsBTSDynamite
Save

A big night for online video tonight—full of momentous occasions, historic milestones, and a general sense that something better might finally be on the horizon—as Korean pop group BTS dropped its first all-English music video, “Dynamite,” on the digital world. (Also, some speeches happened.)

Advertisement

Per Pitchfork, “Dynamite” is the first single that the massively successful band has released entirely in the English language; it arrives ahead of their new concert film, Break The Silence: The Film, which is due out in September. The song itself is pretty much pure-pop sugar, with lots of Autotuned na-na-nas and an inarguably catchy beat. The video, meanwhile, revisits a fairly common theme in the BTS oeuvre, i.e., “Look at these BTS guys, aren’t they having fun?

In any case: Kudos to BTS for showing a little respect for their elders by waiting to release their video—11 million views and counting in its first 27 minutes on YouTube—until after Joe Biden was done accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. Classy move, guys.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Yale professor's letter welcomes students back to campus with invitation to "emotionally prepare" for death

The butterfly sanctuary impacted by Steve Bannon's border wall scam is having a good day

Netflix walks back bizarrely inappropriate marketing for French movie about dancing kids

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D portrayed sisterhood better than the MCU ever could