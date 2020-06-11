BTS announces first Japanese album in 2 years

Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

BTS just released Map Of The Soul: 7, its latest Korean album, back in February, but the enormously popular band with the enormously enthusiastic fan base is already preparing a special follow-up. Titled Map Of The Soul: 7 ~The Journey~, the album is being specifically released for the Japanese market and will be the group’s first Japanese album in two years. According to a press release, the album will have two new songs: “Stay Gold,” the theme to Japanese drama show Rasen No Meikyuu -DNA Kagaku Sousa-, and “Your Eyes Tell,” a song co-written by Jung Kook.

Several existing songs (“ON, “Black Swan,” “Make It Right,” and “Dionysus”) have been rerecorded in Japanese, and because BTS is the sort of band that can get away with this, there will be five different editions, all of which come with booklets and exclusive trading cards and photo cards. You can pre-order the various editions, which range from $20 to a surprisingly reasonably $45, at this link. The priciest one, if you’re tempted, has a CD, a Blu-ray with music videos and behind-the-scenes stuff, and a 32-page booklet and sticker sheet. The album will be available digitally on July 14, a physical versions will be available in the U.S. on August 7.

