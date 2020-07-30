Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images )

Yet a nother famous celebrity has now reminded us that immune systems don’t get bonus credits for Emmy nominations after all , as Bryan Cranston revealed on social media today that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 “a little while ago.” But don’t worry, Cranstoniacs: The actor noted in the post that he “was one of the lucky ones,” suffering only “mild symptoms” from the disease, which have now passed . But a lso: “K eep wearing the damn mask.”

Cranston posted about his diagnosis on Instagram, stating that he was hoping to convince viewers to have a little more patience, because, yes, living under lockdown sucks, but it sucks significantly less than 100s of thousands of people dying due to wholly unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus. “We can prevail,” Cranston stated, “But only if we follow the rules together.”

Anyway, now that the two sides of America’s pop culture dad paradigm—Tom Hanks on the light, Walter White on the dark—have chimed in on the issue, maybe it’ll be time for people to actually fucking listen on this particular topic.

