Great Job Internet

Bryan Adams apologizes for blaming COVID-19 on "bat eating," "virus making greedy bastards"

Andrew Paul
Filed to:Bryan Adams
Bryan Adamscovid-19coronavirusInstagram
Illustration for article titled Bryan Adams apologizes for blaming COVID-19 on bat eating, virus making greedy bastards
Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

Going vegan (or at least cutting way the hell back on our meat consumption) is a common talking point this era of COVID-19, and it’s pretty understandable, given its myriad of dietary, ethical, and environmental benefits. Just ask 80’s pop-rock sensation, Bryan Adams, who has promoted animal rights activism through his widespread charitable work and awareness campaigns over the years.

He’s never, however, promoted veganism quite like this. In an Instagram post shared on Monday night, the 60-year old singer lamented the cancellation of his upcoming residency at Royal Albert Hall with some incendiary comments that many have deemed racist.

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall,” he wrote, “but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan. 

Broad references to “bat-eating” and “wet markets” have become a common means of fostering anti-Asian sentiment in the wake of COVID-19's spread. His comments have also drawn the ire of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice—the organization’s president said his words “[justify] this racist hatred against Chinese” and added that the remarkis so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist.”

Adams posted an apology on Tuesday morning alongside a video of him singing the 1987 hit, “Into The Fire.”

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” he wrote. “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

