The man didn’t used to have a problem with masks. Screenshot : Universal Pictures

As much as we love to see a Bruce Willis news story in the winter that doesn’t have to do with whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, this week found the actor dealing with a bit of bad press.



On Monday, Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid after refusing to put on a mask, despite already having a bandana around his neck. The actor complied, albeit without making his purchase. The next day, he issued a statement to People, calling the incident “an error in judgment” and urging everyone to “be safe out there...and let’s continue to mask up.”

Perhaps Willis genuinely felt remorse over his blunder. Or maybe he was embarrassed by the inevitable dunking he received on Twitter. Let’s do a little roundup, shall we? Yipee-ki-ya, mother...ah, forget it.

Writer Daniel Kibblesmith parodied Die Hard with a title that’s quite horrific if you think long enough about the imagery:

Twitter user @crookedroads770 kept it simple:

Femi Oluwe refreshingly turned to a non-Die Hard movie for his zinger:

And even CNN’s Jake Tapper—feeling especially salty as of late from, well, everything—got in on the action:

But the crown jewel has to go to Kevin Smith, who slyly referenced his self-described “soul-crushing” experience working with Willis on 2010's Cop Out:

And there’s plenty more where that came from. But let’s also remember, Bruno made a mistake, he likely feels bad about it, and come this time next year, we’ll probably have forgotten about this and be back on that Christmas movie debate.



