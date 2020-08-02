Craig Robinson Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

The future of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is uncertain, as is the case for every TV show that can’t currently be filmed because of the coronavirus, but the beloved cop comedy is on even shakier ground to the fact that nobody’s quite sure when or if the idea of a “cop comedy” will even be palatable to TV viewers again (the idea of the characters all suddenly working for the post office next season is still doable, NBC!). Terry Crews said the writers dumped everything for the next season that had already been written before the protests against police violence started up earlier this summer and Andy Samberg noted that it’s going to be difficult to even figure out what to do with the show now, but B99 executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici aren’t just sitting around and waiting for someone to commit to the “they all work in the post office now” idea. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’re writing a new Peacock comedy starring B99 favorite Craig Robinson.

Titled Killing It, the show—if it gets picked up, which seems fairly likely—is about “class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream,” which apparently involves “hunting really big snakes.” That last bit seems like it’s right up Craig Robinson’s alley, even if he hasn’t fared especially well playing the lead in post-The Office sitcoms. (Both Ghosted on Fox and Mr. Robinson on NBC were canceled after one season.) Robinson is very funny in general and he’s especially good as Doug Judy—The Pontiac Bandit!—on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so hopefully this will work out better than those shows did.