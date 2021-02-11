Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end (again)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Photo : Jordin Althaus/NBC

According to Deadline, NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be coming to an end after its upcoming eighth season, which is expected to air at some point in late 2021. That’s assuming, of course, that some other network doesn’t come along and revive the series, but that hardly ever happens—and it did already happen for this series, as it was originally a Fox show for its first five seasons before all of the world’s most famous people banded together to convince NBC to pick the show up and give it another shot at life. But now it seems like Brooklyn Nine-Nine is done for good, with executive producer Dan Goor joking that star Andy Samberg said when he first did the pilot that “the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,” suggesting that the show’s creators were at least involved in the decision to bring it to an end.

This comes as the past as been especially rocky for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, first with COVID-19 derailing literally everything and then with this past summer’s Black Lives Matter protests suddenly making a comedy about funny cops seem a lot less palatable than it had been before. Terry Crews said that the show threw out all of the scripts that had been written for season e ight back in June, and then both Samberg and Andre Braugher acknowledged that the show was going through some new struggles.

In his statement, Goor also mentioned that they’re going to try and give the characters and the fans “the ending they deserve,” meaning it will have a proper series finale, and he also threw in another little joke that series fans will appreciate: “I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.” Har har har. The final 10 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will surely include one Halloween Heist episode, one Pontiac Bandit episode, and one Adrian Pimento episode, is coming later this year (most likely).