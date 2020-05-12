Photo : Vivien Killilea ( Getty Images for Rock Of Ages Hollywood )

We haven’t been covering the story of Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s coronavirus battle here at The A.V. Club, both because we don’t generally cover Broadway news and because it’s very, very sad, but here’s some rare (relatively) good news: Cordero has woken up from the medically induced coma that doctors put him due to the severity of the complications that arose after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Cordero, who has appeared onstage in Waitress and Rock Of Ages, was diagnosed with the virus at the end of March and was initially responding to treatment, but he was eventually put on a ventilator. In April, a problem with his blood flow forced doctors to amputate one of his legs, and his wife, fellow actor Amanda Kloots, has regularly provided updates on his condition on Instagram.

Today, via Variety, she announced that he had woken up, explaining in another post that he is still “extremely weak” and “can’t close his mouth,” but it’s apparently clear that his “mental status is coming back” at least. She also notes that there’s still a “long road” ahead, but he is at “the beginnings of recovery.” Again, it’s all very sad, but at least this is a positive development. We could use more of those.